In Pics: Top 10 most expensive transfers in the Premier League this summer

SUMMARY Premier League clubs are some of the biggest spenders in the European transfer market. This summer has been no different with a plethora of young stars being lured from across the continent to join the top clubs in England ahead of the 2023/24 season.

1 / 10

1: Declan Rice: Arsenal paid £105 million to lure Declan Rice from West Ham United after he won the UEFA Conference League last season. Rice started his Gunners career on a bright note, winning the Community Shield title for Mikel Arteta's men. (Image Source: Reuters)

2 / 10

2: Josko Gvardiol: Manchester City FC shelled out £77 million to bolster their defensive line by bringing Croatian Josko Gvardiol in from RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old had put in some impressive performances in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and will look to elevate his game to another level in the Premier League. (Image Source: Twitter)

3 / 10

3: Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United FC strengthened their goal-scoring prowess by roping in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million. The 20-year-old scored nine goals in the Serie A last year and will be leading the line for the Red Devils this season. (Image Source: Twitter)

4 / 10

4: Kavi Havertz: Kai Havertz was acquired by Chelsea from Arsenal in the summer transfer window for £65 million. Havertz starred in the UEFA Champions League victory for the Blues in 2020/21 and will add remarkable attacking wealth to the Gunners from the 2023/24 campaign onwards. (Image Source: Reuters)

5 / 10

5: Dominik Szoboszlai: The Hungarian midfielder will add to Liverpool's efficiency going forward. Jurgen Klopp's men paid £60 million to get him from the Bundesliga as they will look to challenge for the title but firstly the top-four next season. (Image Source: Reuters)

6 / 10

6: Mason Mount: United reinforced their midfield by adding Mason Mount to their ranks from Chelsea for £55 million. Mount has a fairly impressive record in the Premier League over a span of four full seasons. He has made 129 appearances and notched 27 goals along with 22 assists since 2019/20.

7 / 10

7: Christopher Nkunku: The Blues spent £52 million to boost their offensive line after multiple key stars like Havertz and Mount this summer. However, a knee injury has ruled him out for an extended period this season. (Image Source: Reuters)

8 / 10

8: Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United FC have made a statement signing Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali for €70m from AC Milan on a five-year contract. The Magpies have thus rounded off their most expensive transfer of all time, a couple of years after their acquisition by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF). (Image Source: Reuters)

9 / 10

9: Andre Onana: Manchester United replaced long-time custodian David de Gea with Inter Milan for £47 million this summer. Onana is widely regarded to be better suited to Erik Ten Hag's style of play. (Image Source: Reuters)

10 / 10

10: James Maddison: Tottenham Hotspur FC secured the signature of James Maddison from Leicester City FC for £40 million. The 26-year-old has 43 goals and 32 assists to his name in 163 Premier League appearances. (Image Source: Reuters)