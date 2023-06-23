SUMMARY Rohit is the only batsman ever to have hit three double centuries in 50-overs international cricket and all eyes will be on him as he leads India into the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at home this year.Having captained the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, Rohit has an opportunity to cement his legacy with a possible World Cup win, which can potentially bring curtains down to the country’s 10-year-long wait for an ICC trophy. Here is a virtual photowalk taking the readers through some of the most iconic moments of Rohit's cricketing career.

The Indian team poses for a group photograph in Mumbai before leaving for Ireland for a short tour in 2007. A young Rohit Sharma can be spotted at the back as he looks all set to embark on his debut international assingment. Rohit did not get to bat in his debut game as India won that ODI by nine wickets. However, he soon became a vital cog of the MS Dhoni-led side that won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in South Africa later that year. (Image Source: Reuters)

Rohit scored the first of his three ODI double centuries in a fantastic knock against Australia in Bengaluru in November 2013. He was promoted to the top of the order during the team's victorious run in the ICC Champions Trophy in England earlier that year. (Image Source: Reuters)