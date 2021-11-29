In pics: New Zealand fight out a draw, deny India win in opening Test



1 / 9 World Test Champions New Zealand survived a testing final session against India to earn a draw in the opening Test in Kanpur. Pictured here: India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during day five of their first test cricket match in Kanpur. (Image: AP)



2 / 9 Needing 284 to win the match, New Zealand were 165 for nine when the stumps were called after an engrossing fifth and final day at the Green Park. Pictured here: New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during day five of their first test cricket match with India. (Image: AP)



3 / 9 New Zealand was 4 for the loss of a wicket at the beginning of the day. It managed to frustrate the hosts with a wicket-less morning session thanks to a 76-run stand between overnight batsmen Will Somerville and Tom Latham. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 9 However, the tables were turned after Umesh Yadav struck with the first ball after lunch to send Somerville back to the pavilion. Indian spin trio of Ashwin, Jadeja and Patel took control of the proceedings after that despite resistance by skipper Williamson. (Image: IANS)



5 / 9 Ravichandran Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, reaching the mark in his 80th match. The 35-year-old Ashwin went past Harbhajan (417 in 103 games) when he took the wicket of New Zealand opener Tom Latham to get his 418th Test wicket. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 9 For New Zealand, the star performers were their pacers, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson who troubled the Indian batters throughout the match despite challenging conditions. (Image: AP)



7 / 9 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin during day four of their first test cricket match in Kanpur. (Image: AP)



8 / 9 For India, the stand out performer was ‘player of the match’ Shreyas Iyer, who on his Test debut scored a century in the first innings and a half-century in the second. (Image: AP)