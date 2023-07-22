CNBC TV18
    In Pics: Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and other stars who attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut
    Jul 22, 2023

    SUMMARY

    Lionel Messi Inter Miami Debut: Messi scored a stunning free-kick to lead his team to a 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Friday. The match was attended by renowned personalities like LeBron James, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian amongst others.

    Lionel Messi scored a fantastic free-kick as he debuted in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for Inter Miami in their 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul. (Image Source: Reuters)

    Basketball legend and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in attendance on the stands and he even shared a heartwarming moment with Messi on the sidelines. (Image Source: Reuters)

    Inter Miami co-owner and ex-Manchester United stalwart David Beckham was captured catching a moment of Messi's historic debut in the American league as well. (Image Source: Reuters)

    Beckham's wife and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham too graced the star-studded affair. (Image Source: Reuters)

    Tennis superstar Serena Williams graced the occasion and was seen interacting with other top stars who attended the game. (Image Source: Reuters)

    American internet sensation Kim Kardashian too attended the game along with her seven-year-old son Saint West. Kardashian was also captured sharing a light moment with Williams during the course of the game. (Image Source: Reuters)

