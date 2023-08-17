CNBC TV18
In Pics: Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis and other captains of Caribbean Premier League 2023

CPL 2023: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 has gotten underway as the star-studded franchise T20 league promises another exciting campaign.

By Tarkesh Jha  Aug 17, 2023 6:50:50 PM IST (Published)

Kieron Pollard: The Caribbean all-rounder will lead the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2023. Pollard has extensive leadership experience and is a stalwart in the shortest fomrat of the game. Trinbago Knight Riders finished at the bottom of the table in the last campaign and Pollard will be desperate to make amends on that front. (Image Source: Reuters)

Shimron Hetmyer: The southpaw will have the challenge of taking the Guyana Amazon Warriors to the championship after the team finished second in the points table last season. Hetmyer is a proven T20 superstar, having proven his credentials in leagues across the world. (Image Source: Reuters)

Rovman Powell: The West Indian T20I skipper comes into this tournament on the back of an impressive 3-2 series win against India. Powell takes over the leadership role from David Miller, who ensured that the Barbados Royals finished at the top of the standings in the league stages last campaign. (Image Source: Reuters)

Faf du Plessis: The South African batter will lead St. Lucia Zouks in this season. The franchise has qualified to the playoffs in the last three campaigns but the championship has eluded them, which they will look to reverse with du Plessis' captaining them in the coming campaign. (Image Source: Reuters)

Evin Lewis: The left-handed opener will replace all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as the captain of St Kitss & Nevis Patriots. The team has a lot to work as they won merely three of their 10 games last year. Lewis has been out of international action recently but will have added responsibility on his shoulders in the CPL 2023. (Image Source: Reuters)

Brandon King: Jamaica Tallawahs won the CPL 2023 title but their skipper from the previous season, Powell, will now down the captain's hat for the Royals. Opener Brandon King will take over the leadership mantle and has big boots to fill straightaway. (Image Source: Twitter)

