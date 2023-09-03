CNBC TV18
In Pics: Images from the ground as India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup gets called off

SUMMARY

IND vs PAK: India scored 266 runs in the first innings before showers ensured that the fixture got called off without a ball being bowled in the second innings.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 3, 2023 12:26:02 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma poses before toss, which he won and revealed that India has opted to bat first. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9

The Indian and Pakistani players share a light moment as the two teams walk out for their national anthems ahead of the match. (Image Source ICC/Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9

Shaheen Shah Afridi castles Rohit Sharma with a sharp inswinger in the fifth over of the game. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 9

Afridi doubles it up with Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli's dismissal in his very next over. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 9

Shubman Gill's sluggish stay on the crease comes to an end as express pacer Haris Rauf breaks his stumps in the 15th over. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 9

Ishan Kishan celebrates bringing up his half-century. The southpaw scored 82 runs off 81 deliveries whilst batting at No. 5 for the first time in ODI cricket. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 9

Pakistani vice-captain Shadab Khan ties Hardik Pandya's shoe laces in a beautiful moment of sportsmanship during the game. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 9

Pandya smashes Haris Rauf for three fours in the over after Kishan's dismissal. Pandya top-scored with 88 runs for the Men in Blue. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 9

Covers come back on the field as the match is finally called off without a ball being bowled in the second innings. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)

X