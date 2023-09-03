In Pics: Images from the ground as India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup gets called off

1 / 9

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma poses before toss, which he won and revealed that India has opted to bat first. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)

The Indian and Pakistani players share a light moment as the two teams walk out for their national anthems ahead of the match. (Image Source ICC/Twitter)

Shaheen Shah Afridi castles Rohit Sharma with a sharp inswinger in the fifth over of the game. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

Afridi doubles it up with Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli's dismissal in his very next over. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

Shubman Gill's sluggish stay on the crease comes to an end as express pacer Haris Rauf breaks his stumps in the 15th over. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

Ishan Kishan celebrates bringing up his half-century. The southpaw scored 82 runs off 81 deliveries whilst batting at No. 5 for the first time in ODI cricket. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Pakistani vice-captain Shadab Khan ties Hardik Pandya's shoe laces in a beautiful moment of sportsmanship during the game. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

Pandya smashes Haris Rauf for three fours in the over after Kishan's dismissal. Pandya top-scored with 88 runs for the Men in Blue. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)

