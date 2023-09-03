In Pics: Images from the ground as India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup gets called off

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma poses before toss, which he won and revealed that India has opted to bat first. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)
The Indian and Pakistani players share a light moment as the two teams walk out for their national anthems ahead of the match. (Image Source ICC/Twitter)
Shaheen Shah Afridi castles Rohit Sharma with a sharp inswinger in the fifth over of the game. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)
Afridi doubles it up with Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli's dismissal in his very next over. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)
Shubman Gill's sluggish stay on the crease comes to an end as express pacer Haris Rauf breaks his stumps in the 15th over. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)
Ishan Kishan celebrates bringing up his half-century. The southpaw scored 82 runs off 81 deliveries whilst batting at No. 5 for the first time in ODI cricket. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)
Pakistani vice-captain Shadab Khan ties Hardik Pandya's shoe laces in a beautiful moment of sportsmanship during the game. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)
Pandya smashes Haris Rauf for three fours in the over after Kishan's dismissal. Pandya top-scored with 88 runs for the Men in Blue. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)
Covers come back on the field as the match is finally called off without a ball being bowled in the second innings. (Image Source: BCCI/Twitter)