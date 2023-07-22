CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
    In Pics: BCCI gives update on Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and other injured players before ODI World Cup 2023
    2 Min Read
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 22, 2023 3:08:52 PM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    BCCI shared a medical update of five players undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Ahead of ICC ODI World Cup that India is all set to host in a few months, the update about Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant came as a good assurance for the home side.

    Image count1 / 5

    Jasprit Bumrah: According to the BCCI's release, Bumrah is in the final stages of his rehab and is bowling with full intensity in the nets. He will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. (Source: Twitter)

    Image count2 / 5

    Prasidh Krishna: The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with Prasidh's progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the aforementioned practice games, said the release. (Source: Twitter)

    Image count3 / 5

    KL Rahul - He has resumed batting in the nets and is currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. Rahul released a video doing leg press in the gym on Friday. (Source: Twitter)

    Image count4 / 5

    Rishabh Pant - Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness program designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running. (Source: Twitter)

    Image count5 / 5

    Shreyas Iyer: The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with Iyer's progress and will increase the intensity in terms of both his skills and strength and conditioning training in the coming days. (Source: File image)

