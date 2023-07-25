In Pics: Barcelona names new captains, Real Madrid begins pre-season and other key recent news from the LaLiga

SUMMARY Several transfers have taken place over the past week, with many LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs strengthening their squads. The major moves are discussed below, along with the other headlines from the past seven days.

1 / 5

At FC Barcelona, there are always four captains at the start of a new season and the Catalan club revealed who these leaders will be for 2023/24. Sergi Roberto will be the main captain, supported by Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong.

2 / 5

Alfonso Espino was one of the best left-backs in LALIGA EA SPORTS in 2022/23 and, given that his Cádiz CF contract was coming to an end, he was one of the most sought-after players in this summer’s transfer market. Rayo Vallecano have won the race to sign the experienced Uruguayan, who’ll replace Fran García at Vallecas.

3 / 5

Two of the most important defenders at Cádiz CF have penned new contracts this past week, as right-back Iza Carcelén has extended his deal until 2025 and centre-back Fali has done so until 2026. That is good news for the Andalusian club, as both Carcelén and Fali were key to securing survival last term.

4 / 5

Héctor Bellerín enjoyed a memorable 2021/22 campaign with Real Betis, helping Los Verdiblancos to win that season’s Copa del Rey. After spending half of last season with FC Barcelona and half with Sporting CP, the right-back has now returned to the Estadio Benito Villamarín to rejoin the club that he grew up supporting as a young boy.

5 / 5