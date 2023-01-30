ICC Women's Under-19 T20 Cricket World Cup: A look at the Wonder Women of India and their historical win

SUMMARY Captain of the Indian Women's Under-19 side Shafali Varma led the team from to ensure the Women in Blue dominated the tournament right from the start. Another proud person is Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, who was a member of the Indian women’s team that finished runners-up in the 2005 World Cup.

Indian eves defeated the England under-19 Women's team to lift their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers bagged the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over the Three Lions. The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event. Let’s take a look at the squad of the victorious Indian squad of the Under-19 women’s team. (Image: BCCI)

Shafali Varma, captain of the Indian Women's Under-19 team led from the front to ensure the Women in Blue dominated right from the start of the tournament. (Image: PTI)

The Under-19 World Cup win will be special for head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, who was a member of the Indian women’s team that finished runners-up in the 2005 World Cup. Nooshin and other staff members worked with the U-19 players at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before the World Cup. Following the win, Nooshin said, “This is a moment we have waited for very long. We have a very good future.”. (Image: Nooshin Al Khadeer Instagram)

India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu was well supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, who set up the comprehensive win as the Indian team blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park. Titas Sandhu was awarded the Player of the Match for her bowling figures of 4 overs 2 wickets, giving away just 6 runs. (Image: BCCI)

Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali (1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each as England were all at sea after being asked to take first strike. Archana became the key talking point of the cricket fraternity after pulling out an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss England's top-scorer Ryana Macdonald Gay. Ryana made 19 runs before Archana's stunner sent her back to the dressing room from Parshavi Chopra's bowling in the 12th over. (Image: BCCI)

Meanwhile, congratulations poured in for Team India as they lifted the U-19 women's T20 World Cup with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding India's U-19 Women's cricket team on their special win. "They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. India's daughters have created "grand history" which will give wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in the country, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. (Image: BCCI)

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India's Under 19 women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T-20 World Cup and said their victory has made the country proud. India won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England. (Image: PTI)