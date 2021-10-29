ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs; here is how it happened



1 / 8 Bangladesh produced a disciplined bowling effort after winning the toss and prevented Windies batters from unleashing by taking wickets at regular intervals. (Image: AP)









2 / 8 But Nicholas Pooran rose to the occasion and provided West Indies the final flourish as the defending champions posted 142 for 7. (Image: AP)









3 / 8 Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, centre, celebrates with teammate Mustafizur Rahman, right, after taking a catch to dismiss West Indies' Evin Lewis. (Image: AP)









4 / 8 West Indies' Roston Chase bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between the West Windies and Bangladesh. (Image: AP)









5 / 8 Chasing 143, Bangladesh lost both openers Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Naim in successive overs of the power-play but Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das (44)came to the rescue. (Image: AP)









6 / 8 Despite an early exit of Mushfiqur Rahim, it seemed that Das and skipper Mahmudullah seal the game for the Bangladeshis. However some disciplined depth over bowling and the dismissal of Das with just an over to spare turned the tables. (Image: AP)









7 / 8 Andre Russell defended 13 in the final over, nailing his yorkers despite misfields and dropped catch to keep West Indies alive in the tournament. (Image: AP)





