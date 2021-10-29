0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs; here is how it happened

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs; here is how it happened

Defending champions West Indies recorded their first win of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after their bowling attack successfully defended 143 to edge Bangladesh by three runs.