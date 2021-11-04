ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs; here is how it happened



Opener Pathum Nissanka (51) and Charith Asalanka added 91 runs for the second wicket to help Sri Lanka post a total of 189/3 against the West Indies.



Young left-handed batter Charith Asalanka smashed 68 off 41 balls that included eight fours and a six.



In a game that saw Windies bowlers taken to the cleaners, Andre Russell stood apart figures of 2 for 33.



West Indies, chasing a huge target of 190 lost wickets in regular intervals and could only manage to score 169 for 8 wickets in 20 overs.



Despite the best efforts of Shimron Hetmyer (81 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (46) , West Indies failed to ever pose a serious challenge to the Lankan bowlers and fielders.