0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs; here is how it happened

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs; here is how it happened

Defending champions West Indies crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup losing to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in a Super 12 game.