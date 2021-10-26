ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa cruises to 8-wicket win over West Indies; here is how it happened



South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, left, and West Indies' Evin Lewis take the knee prior to the start of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies in Dubai.









After being sent to bat first, two-time champion West Indies struggled before reaching 143-8.









Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius bagged 3-17, including the wicket of Chris Gayle off his first ball as Evin Lewis looked to be the only threat to South Africa's pace and spin by top-scoring with 56 off 35.









South African players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.









With the absence of De Kock, Reeza Hendricks (39) took the role of the opener and gave Proteas a solid start despite the early loss of skipper Bavuma.






