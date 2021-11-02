ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets; here is how it happened



1 / 7 A sensational performance by the bowlers led by Anrich Nortje (3/8) and Kagiso Rabada (3/20) helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for just 84. (Image: AP)



2 / 7 Bangladesh, who lost the toss, were never in a good position after Rabada destroyed their top order in the powerplay itself. (Image: AP)



3 / 7 No Bangladeshi player except Mehedi Hasan (27) could even withstand the assault. Image: AP)



4 / 7 South Africa's Temba Bavuma, centre, is congratulated by teammates after the run out of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed. (Image: AP)



5 / 7 Chasing a small total of 85, Proteas did not have a great start, thanks to a terrific spell of bowling by Taskin Ahmed. Image: AP)



6 / 7 Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, left, celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Aiden Markram. (Image: AP)