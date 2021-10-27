ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 5 wickets; here is how it happened

[caption id="attachment_11242392" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Pakistani bowlers led by Haris Rauf restricted New Zealand to 134-8 after skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11242382" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11242402" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah, UAE. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11242432" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Though Kiwi bowlers brought their team the experience of Shoaib Malik (27 not out) and power-hitting of Asif Ali (27 not out) quashed New Zealand's hopes of a late comeback and carried Pakistan to 136-5 in 18.4 overs to earn the team its second victory in three days. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11242442" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Pakistan's Asif Ali, centre, and Pakistan's Shoaib Malik greet New Zealand's players at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11242452" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Pakistan had earlier defeated India by 10 wickets on Sunday and as emerged as the top contenders for the coveted trophy. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11242462" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Pakistan's cricket fans light up their mobile torches and cheer for their team during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah. (Image: AP)[/caption]-with agency inputs