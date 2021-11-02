ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 wickets; here is how it happened



1 / 5 Openers, skipper Babar (70) and Rizwan (79 not out) started slowly but accelerated later the innings as they raised another hundred-run partnership to help Pakistan post a challenging 189/2 in 20 overs. (Image: AP)



2 / 5 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits a boundary during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Image: AP)



3 / 5 The openers were ably assisted by veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez who scored a quickfire 32. (Image: AP)



4 / 5 Defending a total of 189, Pakistan's bowlers did not give Namibia batsmen many chances and restricted them to 144/5. (Image: AP)