0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • sports>

  • ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 wickets; here is how it happened

View as Slide Show Image

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 wickets; here is how it happened

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 wickets; here is how it happened

Half-centuries by openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan followed by a clinical performance by bowlers helped Pakistan outclass Namibia by 45 runs.