ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets; here is how it happened

[caption id="attachment_11284992" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Afghanistan was reduced to 64-5 in 9.1 overs after opting to bat thanks to some tidy bowling by Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11285002" align="alignnone" width="1024"] But Gulbadin Naib (35 not out) and skipper Mohammad Nabi (35 not out) came to the rescue and shared a partnership of 71 runs to take Afghanistan to a competitive 147 for 6. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11285012" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi watches the replay on the big screen as the umpire signals a free hit during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11284982" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Pakistan lost opener Mohammad Rizwan early but skipper Babar Azam held the fort with an impressive 51. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11285652" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Afghanistan came back to the game thanks to their spin trio of Rashid Khan (2/26), Nabi (1/36) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/14) who proved a real threat to the Pakistani batters. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11285672" align="alignnone" width="1024"] With 24 required from two overs, Asif Ali blasted four sixes in the 19th over ensuring his team won with an over to spare. (Image: AP)[/caption]-with agency inputs