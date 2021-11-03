0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • sports>

  • ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs; here is how it happened

View as Slide Show Image

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs; here is how it happened

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs; here is how it happened

Veteran opener Martin Guptill smashed 93 off 56 balls as New Zealand kept their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive with a 16 run victory over Scotland.