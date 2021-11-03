ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs; here is how it happened



1 / 7 Guptill hit six fours and seven sixes during his 56-ball knock and added 105 runs for the fourth wicket along with Glenn Phillips (33 off 37 balls) after the Black Caps were reduced to 52 for 3 in the seventh over. (Image: AP)



2 / 7 For Scotland, pacers Brad Wheal and Saafiyan Sharif got two wickets apiece. (Image: AP)



5 / 7 Chasing 173, Scotland could only score 156 for five in 20 overs with Michael Leask top-scoring with 42 not out. (Image: AP)



