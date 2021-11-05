ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs; here is how it happened



1 / 6 Glenn Philips and Jimmy Neesham's game-changing partnership on a tricky surface helped New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs and stay on course for a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup. (Image: AP)



2 / 6 Asked to bat, New Zealand failed to break the shackles and struggled at 87/4 before Neesham and Philips changed the gear in the 18th over. (Image: AP)



3 / 6 New Zealand's Tim Southee prepares to bowl during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia, in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Image: AP)



4 / 6 Chasing 164, Namibia openers Stephen Baard (21) and Michael van Lingen (25) conjured 47-runs for the opening wicket raising the possibility of an unlikely victory. (Image: AP)



5 / 6 But New Zealand sent back both the openers, first Neesham cleaned up Lingen in the eight over and then 29-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler Santner castled Baard with Namibia slipping to 51/2. (Image: AP)