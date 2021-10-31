ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets; here is how it happened



1 / 6 Opener Daryl Mitchell (49 off 35 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (33 not out off 31 balls) led New Zealand to an emphatic eight-wicket win over India after their bowlers restricted India to a paltry 110/7. (Image: AP)









2 / 6 Asked to bat first, India had a horrific start with seamer Trent Boult (3/20) and spinner Ish Sodhi (2/17) destroying India’s famed batting line-up. (Image: AP)









3 / 6 New Zealand's Martin Guptill takes the catch of India's Rohit Sharma during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai. (Image: AP)









4 / 6 Any hopes of an Indian comeback was dashed by openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell who dominated Indian bowlers during the powerplay. (Image: AP)









5 / 6 Though Bumrah got rid of Guptill, skipper Kane Williamson ensured that his team won the match comfortably. (Image; AP)





