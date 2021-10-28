ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia defeat Scotland by 4 wickets; here is how it happened



In the absence of injured skipper Kyle Coetzer, Scotland slipped to 3-2 in left-arm paceman Trumpelmann's (3-17) first over with both the runs coming through wide balls. Pictured here: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, without cap, celebrates the dismissal ofScotland's Calum MacLeod, left, during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Namibia and Scotland.









Namibia looked by far the better of the two ICC associate member nations that qualified for the main draw with Scotland restricted at 109-8.









Namibia stuttered in the middle overs against spinners before JJ Smit (32 not out) carried it to 115-6 in 19.1 overs with a six over point boundary. It was Scotland's second successive loss in Group 1.









Namibia's Craig Williams bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Namibia and Scotland.









Namibia's JJ Smit, holding bat, shakes hands with Scotland's players after winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Namibia and Scotland in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.






