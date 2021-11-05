ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India beat Scotland by 8 wickets; here is how it happened

[caption id="attachment_11360022" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Indian bowlers made a meal out of the hapless Scots after skipper Kohli won the toss for the first time and opted to field. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11360032" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami led the charge with three wickets each as Scotland was bundled out for 85. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11360232" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Indian openers came out all guns blazing enabling India to reach 50 in the fourth over itself. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11360242" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Rohit Sharma bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11360062" align="alignnone" width="1024"] KL Rahul led the assault and brought up his fifty in the 18th delivery. But, in an attempt to finish off things in style, was holed out to long-on off the final ball of the power-play. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11360252" align="alignnone" width="1000"] KL Rahul celebrates after scoring half a century.(Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11360082" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase immediately after power-play with a six down the ground. (Image: AP)[/caption]-with agency inputs