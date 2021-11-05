ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India beat Scotland by 8 wickets; here is how it happened



1 / 7 Indian bowlers made a meal out of the hapless Scots after skipper Kohli won the toss for the first time and opted to field. (Image: AP)



2 / 7 Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami led the charge with three wickets each as Scotland was bundled out for 85. (Image: AP)



3 / 7 Indian openers came out all guns blazing enabling India to reach 50 in the fourth over itself. (Image: AP)



4 / 7 Rohit Sharma bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland. (Image: AP)



5 / 7 KL Rahul led the assault and brought up his fifty in the 18th delivery. But, in an attempt to finish off things in style, was holed out to long-on off the final ball of the power-play. (Image: AP)



6 / 7 KL Rahul celebrates after scoring half a century.(Image: AP)