ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs; here is how it happened



1 / 8 India, who lost the toss again, posted a gigantic 210/2 in 20 overs riding on belligerent half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma (74 off 47 balls) and KL Rahul (69 off 48 balls).(Image: AP)



2 / 8 The opening stand of 140 runs, the highest opening partnership for India across all editions of Men's T20 World Cups, ensured that India scored the highest total of this tournament so far. (Image: AP)



3 / 8 India's Rohit Sharma, right, congratulates batting partner India's KL Rahul for hitting a boundary. (Image: AP)



4 / 8 Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib celebrates the dismissal of India’s KL Rahul. (Image: AP)



5 / 8 In addition to the openers, both Hardik Pandya (35 not out off 13 balls) and Rishabh Pant (27 not out off 13 balls) gave India the much-needed flourish in the end. (Image: AP)



6 / 8 Chasing a mammoth total, Afghan batters were never allowed to reign free by the Indian bowlers who were also backed by the fielders. (Image: AP)



7 / 8 Mohammed Shami took three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got two. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed one wicket each. (Image: AP)