ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets; here is how it happened



1 / 8 Bangladesh batters struggled to get going after the team opted to bat first after winning the toss. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 29 while captain Mahmudullah contributed 19.(Image: AP)









2 / 8 Bangladesh's captain Mohammad Mahmudullah reacts following the run out of teammate Afif Hossain. (Image: AP)









3 / 8 Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers for England with a figure of 3/27, while Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone grabbed two wickets each. (Image: AP)









4 / 8 Chasing 125 for a win, England reached the target with 5.5 overs to spare. (Image: AP)









5 / 8 Opener Jason Roy top-scored for the English side with a 38-ball 61. (Image: AP)









6 / 8 Jos Buttler bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Bangladesh. (Image: AP)









7 / 8 Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan falls as he fields the ball as England's Jason Roy watches. (Image: AP)





