ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets; here is how it happened

[caption id="attachment_11253142" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bangladesh batters struggled to get going after the team opted to bat first after winning the toss. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 29 while captain Mahmudullah contributed 19.(Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11253152" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bangladesh's captain Mohammad Mahmudullah reacts following the run out of teammate Afif Hossain. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11253162" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers for England with a figure of 3/27, while Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone grabbed two wickets each. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11253132" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Chasing 125 for a win, England reached the target with 5.5 overs to spare. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11253182" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Opener Jason Roy top-scored for the English side with a 38-ball 61. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11253192" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Jos Buttler bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Bangladesh. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11253202" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan falls as he fields the ball as England's Jason Roy watches. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11253222" align="alignnone" width="1024"] England's Jason Roy bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Bangladesh. (Image: AP)[/caption]