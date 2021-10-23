ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England beat West Indies by 6 wickets



1 / 7 ODI world cup champions England defeated defending T20 world cup champions West Indies backed by a clinical performance with the ball. (Image: AP)









2 / 7 English bowlers led by Adil Rashid wreaked havoc with the ball as England bundled out West Indies for just 55, the latter’s second-lowest T20I score. (Image: AP)









3 / 7 England's Moeen Ali, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Lendl Simmons caught by England's Liam Livingstone. (Image: AP)









4 / 7 West Indies Andre Russell is clean bowled by England's Adil Rashid. (Image: AP)









5 / 7 England too had a bad start with the bat as their top order batters, Jason Roy (11), Jonny Bairstow (9), Moeen Ali (3), and Liam Livingstone (1), stumbled. (Image: AP)









6 / 7 However, Jos Buttler (24) and skipper Eoin Morgan (7) kept their cool and helped England overhaul the target in just 8.2 overs with six wickets to spare. (Image: AP)





