ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs; here is how it happened



1 / 5 After Sri Lanka opted to field first, England suffered batting collapse thanks to a brilliant bowling performance by Wanindu Hasaranga (3/21) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/43) (Image: AP)









2 / 5 Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow after asking for a review during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka in Sharjah. (Image: AP)









3 / 5 However, Jos Buttler (101 not out) rose up to the occasion and along with skipper Morgan rescued the English enabling them to post 163/4 in 20 overs. (Image: AP)









4 / 5 Sri Lanka got off to a poor start as they lost Pathum Nissanka on the third ball of the innings to a run-out. Tight bowling and fielding by the English saw them struggle at 76/5 in 11 overs. (Image: AP)





