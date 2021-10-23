ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia starts the tournament with a win over South Africa



1 / 8 A clinical bowling performance, calm batting at the middle by Steven Smith and a late burst by Marcus Stoinis enabled Australia to beat South Africa in their first match of the tournament. (Image: AP)









2 / 8 Chasing a paltry 119, Australia stumbled throughout the chase starting with the loss of both openers Finch and Warner in the powerplay. Pictured here: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, right, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's captain Aaron Finch during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia in Abu Dhabi. (Image: AP)









3 / 8 Australia's David Warner reacts after he was dismissed. ( Image: AP)









4 / 8 However, Steven Smith came to the rescue and his 42 runs stand with Maxwell put the Aussies on top. But Smith dismissal following a stunning catch by Markram followed by Maxwell’s exit put the pressure back on the Aussies. Pictured here: Australia's Steven Smith walks from the field after he was dismissed. (Image: AP)









5 / 8 But all-rounder Stoinis kept his cool and along with wicketkeeper, Mathew Wade took the team past the victory line with a couple of balls to spare. (Image: AP)









6 / 8 Earlier, the Australian bowlers scythed through South Africa's top and middle-order batting line-up to restrict them to 118 for nine. (Image: AP)









7 / 8 South Africa's Quinton de Kock walks from the field after he was dismissed during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia. (Image: AP)





