ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets; here is how it happened

[caption id="attachment_11270562" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka, both scored 35 runs each, giving Sri Lanka a brilliant start after being sent to bat by the Australians. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11270572" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Legspinner Adam Zampa (2-14) and Mitchel Starc (2-34), turned the tide of the game in the middle overs before restricting Sri Lanka to 154-6. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11270542" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Australia's Adam Zampa talks to the umpire after bowling a delivery during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11270592" align="alignnone" width="1000"] The second innings was an all Australian show with both openers hammering boundaries at will in an explosive start of 70 off 41 balls. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11270612" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Warner smashed 64 off 42 balls and Finch hit 37 off 23 deliveries as Australia literally batted the Lankans out of the game. (Image: AP)[/caption][caption id="attachment_11270602" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Though Maxwell failed with the bat, Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis ensured that the Australians achieved the target with three full overs and seven wickets to spare. (Image: AP)[/caption]-with agency inputs