ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets; here is how it happened



1 / 6 Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka, both scored 35 runs each, giving Sri Lanka a brilliant start after being sent to bat by the Australians. (Image: AP)









2 / 6 Legspinner Adam Zampa (2-14) and Mitchel Starc (2-34), turned the tide of the game in the middle overs before restricting Sri Lanka to 154-6. (Image: AP)









3 / 6 Australia's Adam Zampa talks to the umpire after bowling a delivery during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka. (Image: AP)









4 / 6 The second innings was an all Australian show with both openers hammering boundaries at will in an explosive start of 70 off 41 balls. (Image: AP)









5 / 6 Warner smashed 64 off 42 balls and Finch hit 37 off 23 deliveries as Australia literally batted the Lankans out of the game. (Image: AP)





