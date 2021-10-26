ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan rout Scotland by 130 runs ; here is how it happened



1 / 8 A collective batting effort followed by a masterly five-wicket haul from Mujeeb Ur Rahman meant that Afghanistan annihilated Scotland by 130 runs in a Group 2 match of Super 12 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday.(Image: AP)









2 / 8 Openers Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad (22) got Afghanistan off to a flier after they opted to bat, stitching 54 runs off just 35 balls before the latter holed out at deep midwicket boundary. (Image: AP)









3 / 8 Nazibullah Zadran struck a blistering 59 off 34 balls, while Hazratullah Zazai (44) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) also produced solid knocks to help Afghanistan post their highest total in T20 World Cup. (Image: AP)









4 / 8 Though the Scots started aggressively Mujeeb Ur Rahman's entry turned the match on its head as he scalped three wickets in the fourth over of the innings.(Image: AP)









5 / 8 Munsey hit Mujeeb for a six in the sixth over but Mujeeb had the last laugh as he bowled him in the very next ball. Mujeeb later picked his first five-wicket haul in T20Is as Mark Watt was bowled through the gate.(Image: AP)









6 / 8 Scotland's batting slide continued as Rashid Khan trapped Michael Leask lbw in his first over. In the next over, (Image: AP)









7 / 8 Khan took the last three wickets to bring an end to Scotland's misery. (Image: AP)





