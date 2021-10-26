0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • sports>

  • ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan rout Scotland by 130 runs ; here is how it happened

View as Slide Show Image

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan rout Scotland by 130 runs ; here is how it happened

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan rout Scotland by 130 runs ; here is how it happened

A ruthless batting display followed by the clinical bowling display by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan secure a 130 run victory over Scotland.