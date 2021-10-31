ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs; here is how it happened



1 / 6 Batting first, Afghanistan posted 160/5 in 20 overs, thanks to some lusty blows by Mohammad Shahzad (45) and Hazratullah Zazai (33). (Image: AP)









2 / 6 They were also backed well by Asghar Afghan (31) and Mohammad Nabi (32) who played vital innings for Afghanistan. (Image: AP)









3 / 6 Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays and misses the ball during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Image: AP)









4 / 6 Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, left, gestures to Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan, who had already announced his retirement after he was dismissed. (Image:AP)









5 / 6 Coming fresh after their victory against Scotland, Namibia lost wickets at regular intervals and could only score 98-9 in 20 overs. (Image:AP)





