0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • sports>

  • ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs; here is how it happened

View as Slide Show Image

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs; here is how it happened

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs; here is how it happened

Afghanistan gave a perfect farewell present to Asghar Afghan with a thumping 62-run victory over Namibia.