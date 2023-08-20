ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour — Glimpses of the silverware as it travels around the globe

SUMMARY

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 was launched in spectacular fashion, with the the trophy first taken into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before it landed at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the venue of the first match and the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Then starting June 27 the silverware has been carried to multiple countries. The trophy will travel 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India. Trophy Tour will provide a chance to one million fans to have their own personal interactions with the coveted piece of silverware. Here are some of the highlights from the trophy's journey so far.