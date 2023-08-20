ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour — Glimpses of the silverware as it travels around the globe

1 / 7

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup Trophy in Space. (Image: ICC)

ICC Men's ODI World Cup Trophy pictured while in Bahrain. (Image: ICC)

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup Trophy pictured in Kuwait. (Image: ICC)

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy placed in front of the Wonder of the World Taj Mahal in Agra, India. (Image: ICC)

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup Trophy inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Australia. (Image: ICC)

The picture of the ICC Men's World Cup Trophy while it was at the Times Square in New York, USA. (Image: ICC)

The ICC Men's 50-over World Cup Trophy pictured while placed in front of The Colosseum, in Rome Italy. (Image: Reuters)