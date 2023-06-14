How Saudi Arabia is taking over the world of sports with its unprecedented money

CNBC TV18
By Prakhar Sachdeo  Jun 14, 2023 12:46:30 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

For sometime now Saudi Arabia is pushing hard to takeover sports and that has seen the Middle Easter country splurge outrageous sums of money in sports like football, Formula 1, horse racing and boxing. Here is a look at the the how Saudi Arabia is penetrating sports.

On June 6, The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf announced that they would come together to merge to form "a new collectively owned" entity in golf. The merger of the three golf tours in the latest chapter in Saudi Arabia's attempt to rule the world of sports. For sometime now Saudi Arabia is pushing hard to takeover sports and that has seen the Middle Easter country splurge outrageous sums of money in sports like football, Formula 1, horse racing and boxing.
On June 6, The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf announced that they would come together to merge to form "a new collectively owned" entity in golf. The merger of the three golf tours in the latest chapter in Saudi Arabia's attempt to rule the world of sports. For sometime now Saudi Arabia is pushing hard to takeover sports and that has seen the Middle Easter country splurge outrageous sums of money in sports like football, Formula 1, horse racing and boxing. Here is a look at the the how Saudi Arabia is penetrating sports. (Image: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia has become the host of some of the premium boxing events. In 2019 Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr went toe to toe for the IBF, WBA, WBO &amp; IBO World Heavyweight titles at Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian authorities reportedly paid £30 million ($41.1 million) to host the event in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has become the host of some of the premium boxing events. In 2019 Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr went toe to toe for the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight titles at Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian authorities reportedly paid £30 million ($41.1 million) to host the event in Saudi Arabia.(Image: Reuters)

The Saudi Cup is an international horse race held at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is the richest horse race ever held, with a $20 million purse. The first edition of the race was held on February 29, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
X