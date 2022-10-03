When football matches turned into tragedies: The 100 hour war, Hillsborough disaster and Indonesia stadium stampede

Over 180 people have been reported to have died due to the violent clash at the Kanjuriyan Stadium in Indonesia during a football match into the early hours of Sunday. The chaos and violence erupted between the supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya, two of Indonesia’s biggest football teams. The Indonesia football stadium crush is being reported as one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time. Here is a look at some of the other disasters that happened in a football stadium. (Image: Reuters)

Honduras v El Salvador World Cup Qualifier match disaster | Honduras and El Salvador faced each other in a 1970 Football World Cup qualifier at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The simmering tension between the two nations resulted in a full blown conflict after the match. The "war" between the two countries began from July 14, 1969 and lasted until July 18, 1969. The bloody struggle between the two waring nations led to the loss of over 1,000 lives. The war is now infamous as the 100 hour war. (Image: BBC)

Port Said Stadium Stadium Riot | On February 1, 2012 a massive riot broke out in the Port Said Stadium in Port Said when the stadium was hosting an Egyptian Premier League football match between A Marsys and Al Ahly. A huge riot broke out when thousands Al Masry fans invaded the pitch following their 3-1 win. The Al Masry fans attacked the Al Ahly with clubs, stones, bottles and fireworks. The resulting riot led to the death of 74 people and over 500 were injured. The impact of the riot was so severe that the civil unrest continued till February 11 with riots also breaking in Cairo, Alexandria, and Suez. (Image: Reuters)

Accra Sports Stadium disaster | The Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra, Ghana became the sight of a football disaster on May 9 2001 when violent clashes broke out between the fans of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko during a football match. The police fired tear gas at the crowd which resulted in panic and stampede. Accra Sports Stadium disaster killed 126 people and is considered as worst stadium disaster to have ever taken place in Africa. (Image: Reuters)

Lima football disaster | The Liam football disaster is considered the worst football disaster recorded in the human history. The sad incident happened on May 24 1964 at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru. A violent clash erupted during a football match between Peru and Argentina. The violence started when the Peru fans invaded the pitch in protest of a decision by the match referee and police retaliated in response. The deaths in the stadium was mainly due to internal hemorrhaging or asphyxiation from the crushing against the steel shutters that led down to the street. 328 people died and over 500 were injured that day. (Image: Peruvian Institute of Sports)

Guatemala stadium disaster | At least 84 people were killed and over 150 were injured during a World Cup qualifying match between Guatemala and Costa Rica. The Guatemala stadium was capable of holding only under 38,000 people but on the day of the match over 50,000 football fans turned up at the stadium. Just one hour before the match was about to start a stampede broke out and the fans were crushed to death with over a hundred people being injured. (Image: Reuters)

Luzhniki Disaster | The Luzhniki Disaster happened in the Central Lenin Stadium in Moscow during a 1982/83 UEFA Cup match between FC Spart FC Spartak Moscow and HFC Haarlem on 20 October 1982. The stampede during the match led to the death of 66 people. What made the disaster more shameful was that the Russian media tried to coverup the number of actual deaths for many years. (Image: Reuters)

The Heysel Stadium disaster | The Heysel Stadium disaster was a crowd disaster that happened on May 29 1985 during the European Cup final match between Juventus and Liverpool. The disaster happened when the Liverpool fans charged towards the Juventus fans before the kickoff that led to the breaking of a fence. The resulting rampage killed 39 people and over 600 were injured. The action of the Liverpool fans meant that all English clubs were barred from all the UEFA football competitions. The ban was eventually lifted in 1990/91 season. (Image: Reuters)

The Hillsborough disaster | The Hillsborough disaster happened on April 15 `1989 during a FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. The stadium got overcrowded led to the death of 97 people present within the stadium with over 700 people getting injured. The Hillsborough disaster led to the highest death toll in the British sporting history. (Image: Reuters)