Highest spending football leagues during summer transfer 2023: Saudi Pro League overtakes Spain's La Liga

SUMMARY Saudi Arabia is shaking up the world of football with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund now splashing enormous cash to sign some of the best football players from around the glob. The money spend by PIF to bring the footballers in to play Saudi Pro League during the summer transfer window 2023 has seen the Saudi Pro League leap frog and join the list of the highest spending football leagues in the world. According to Transfermarkt.com, clubs from the Saudi Pro League have collectively spent $489 million so far this summer, roughly on par with France’s Ligue 1, the Germany Bundesliga and ahead of Spain’s La Liga. Here is a look at the highest spending football leagues during the 2023 summer transfer window.

No.6 | La Liga | Country: Spain: | Most expensive transfer in the league during summer transfer window 2023: Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid | Reported transfer fees paid for Jude Bellingham: €103.00million | Net spending by La Liga: +$80 million. (Image: Reuters)

No.5 | Saudi Pro League | Country: Saudi Arabia | Most expensive transfer in the league during summer transfer window 2023: Malcom from Zenit St. Petersburg to Al-Hilal | Reported transfer fees paid for Malcom: €69.00 million | Net spending by Saudi Pro League : -$473 million. (Image: Al-Hilal)

No.4 | Bundesliga | Country: Germany | Most expensive transfer in the league during summer transfer window 2023: Min-jae Kim from SSC Napoli to Bayern Munichl | Reported transfer fees paid for Min-jae Kim: €50.00m | Net spending by Saudi Arabia: +$265 million. (Image: Reuters)

No.3 | Ligue 1 | Country: France | Most expensive transfer in the league during summer transfer window 2023: Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP to Paris SG | Reported transfer fees paid for Manuel Ugarte : €60.00m | Net spending by Ligue 1: -$75 million. (Image: Reuters)

No.2| Serie A | Country: Italy | Most expensive transfer in the league during summer transfer window 2023: Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo to SSC Napoli| Reported transfer fees paid for Giacomo Raspadori : €26.00m | Net spending by Serie A: +$204 million. (Image: Reuters)

No. 1| Premier League | Country: England | Most expensive transfer in the league during summer transfer window 2023: Declan Rice from West Ham United to Arsenal | Reported transfer fees paid for Declan Rice : €116.60m | Net spending by Premier League: -$912 million. (Image: Reuters)