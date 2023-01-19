SUMMARY According to the Deloitte Football Money League, an annual profile of the highest revenue-generating clubs in world football shows that the Premier League was the only one of the Big Five European leagues to experience an increase in its media rights value during its most recent rights sale process. A look at the world's top 10 highest revenue-generating football clubs currently.

Deloitte Football Money League is an annual profile of the highest revenue-generating clubs in world football. The 2023 edition of the Deloitte Football Money League comes less than eight months after the end of the 2021/22 season. "The Premier League was the only one of the Big Five European leagues to experience an increase in its media rights value during its most recent rights sale process," says Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group. Here is a look at the world's top 10 highest revenue-generating football clubs.

No. 10 | Arsenal | Revenue generated in 2022: € 433.5 million | Domestic performance: 5th in Premier League | UEFA Club competitions: - | UEFA club co-efficient: 17 | Player transfers income: € 53.3m | Player transfer expenditure: €221.9m | Net transfer balance: € 168.6m (Image: Reuters)

No. 9 | Tottenham Hotspurs | Revenue generated in 2022: € 523 million | Domestic performance: 4th in Premier League | UEFA Conference League: Group Stage | UEFA club co-efficient: 14 | Player transfers income: € 37.6 m | Player transfer expenditure: €190.2m | Net transfer balance: € 152.6m (Image: Reuters)

No. 8 | Chelsea | Revenue generated in 2022: € 568.3 million | Domestic performance: 3rd in Premier League | UEFA Champions League: Quarter-final | UEFA club co-efficient: 5 | Player transfers income: € 152m | Player transfer expenditure: €139m | Net transfer balance: € 13m (Image: Reuters)

No. 7 | FC Barcelona | Revenue generated in 2022: € 638.2 million | Domestic performance: 2nd in La Liga | UEFA Champions League: Group Stage | UEFA Europa League: Quarter-Final | UEFA club co-efficient: 6 | Player transfers income: € 106.6m | Player transfer expenditure: €81.8m | Net transfer balance: € 24.8m (Image: Reuters)

No. 6 | Bayern Munich | Revenue generated in 2022: € 653.6 million | Domestic performance: Champions of Bundesliga | UEFA Champions League: Quarterfinal | UEFA club co-efficient: 1 | Player transfers income: € 12.1m | Player transfer expenditure: n/a | Net transfer balance: n/a (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 | Paris Saint-Germain | Revenue generated in 2022: € 654.2 million | Domestic performance: Champions of Ligue 1 | UEFA Champions League: Round of 16 | UEFA club co-efficient: 7 | Player transfers income: n/a | Player transfer expenditure: n/a | Net transfer balance: n/a (Image: Reuters)

No. 4| Manchester United | Revenue generated in 2022: € 688.6 million | Domestic performance: 6th in Premier League | UEFA Champions League: Round of 16 | UEFA club co-efficient: 10 | Player transfers income: € 42.9 | Player transfer expenditure: € 179m | Net transfer balance: € 136.1m (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 | Liverpool | Revenue generated in 2022: € 701.7 million | Domestic performance: 2nd in Premier League | UEFA Champions League: Runner op | UEFA club co-efficient: 2 | Player transfers income: n/a | Player transfer expenditure: n/a | Net transfer balance: n/a (Image: Reuters)

No. 2 | Real Madrid CF | Revenue generated in 2022: € 713.8 million | Domestic performance: Champions of La Liga | UEFA Champions League: Champions | UEFA club co-efficient: 4 | Player transfers income: € 75.8m | Player transfer expenditure: € 115.6m | Net transfer balance: € 39.8m (Image: Reuters)

No. 1 | Manchester City | Revenue generated in 2022: € 731 million | Domestic performance: Champions of Premier League | UEFA Champions League: Semi-final | UEFA club co-efficient: 3 | Player transfers income: € 102.1m | Player transfer expenditure: € 176.4 | Net transfer balance: € 74.3 (Image: Reuters)