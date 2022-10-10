10 highest-paid football players of 2022: Ronaldo, Messi fall behind; Kevin De Bruyne tops the list

Forbes released the list of the world’s highest-paid football players for 2022 is an interesting list, where greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been dethroned by 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé. Also present among the top-10 highest earing footballers is Manchester City's Erling Haaland. The presence of Mbappe and Haaland in the list mark a generational shift. But the list is not all about the young players as 38-year-old Andrés Iniesta is also a top earner. Here are the top-10 World’s Highest-Paid football Players 2022

No. 10 | Kevin De Bruyne | Age: 31 | Club: Manchester City | Country: Belgium | Total reported earnings: $29million | On-field earnings: $25million | Off-field earnings: $4 million | Manchester City and Belgium attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is 10th on the list of world’s Highest-Paid Football Players 2022. A bulk of De Bruyne's earnings come from his contract with the Manchester-based football club. His off-field earnings come from endorsing brands like Nike, Wow Hydrate, Credit Karma and Therabody. (Image: Reuters)

No. 9 | Andrés Iniesta | Age: 38 | Club: Vissel Kobe | Country: Spain | Total reported earnings: $30 million | On-field earnings: $25million | Off-field earnings: $5 million | Age has not slowed down Andrés Iniesta's ability to draw fat pay cheques. At 38, Iniesta is the oldest footballer on the list. Iniesta is not playing for Spain anymore and is plying his trade is the J1 League club, Vissel Kobe. But the absence of international football and playing club football in Asia is no hindrance for the man who scored the World Cup-winning goal for Spain in 2010. In Japan, Iniesta has launched his sportswear brand Capitten. (Image: Reuters)

No. 8 | Eden Hazard | Age: 31 | Club: Real Madrid | Country: Belgium | Total reported earnings: $31million | On-field earnings: $27million | Off-field earnings: $4 million | Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard has had to endure a rough time at Real Madrid. Hazard has managed to net just six goals for the current Champions League winners across four seasons. Despite the goal drought Hazard is earning over $30 million. Hazard's popularity can be gauged from the fact that he is on the cover of EA Sports FIFA 20 video game. (Image: Reuters)

No. 7 | Robert Lewandowski | Age: 34 | Club: Barcelona | Country: Poland | Total reported earnings: $35 million | On-field earnings: $27million | Off-field earnings: $8 million | Polish striker Robert Lewandowski's transfer from Bayern Munich to Barcelona was one of the most talked about moves during the summer transfer window of 2022. Barcelona had to shell out $45 million in transfer fees to get Lewandowski in their fold. Lewandowski has again proved his mettle as he has quickly got into the goal-scoring grove at Nou Camp. The centre forward in a Nike athlete has his own “RL9” clothing line. (Image: Reuters)

No. 6 | Erling Haaland | Age: 22 | Club: Manchester City | Country: Norway Total reported earnings: $39 million | On-field earnings: $35 million | Off-field earnings: $ 4 million | Erling Haaland is poised to break numerous goal-scoring records this season. At Manchester City, Haaland has raced to 20 goals for the season in a blink of an eye. Haaland has proved his worth and this is the first time that he finds his name in the list of the top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world. The 22-year goal machine is endorses brands Hyperice, Samsung and Viaplay. Reports suggest Haaland’s next shoe deal could be worth as much as $18 million annually. (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 | Mohammed Salah | Age: 30 | Club: Liverpool | Country: Egypt | Total reported earnings: $53 million | On-field earnings: $35 million | Off-field earnings: $ 18 million | After delivering two domestic cups and driving Liverpool to Champions League final and almost delivering the Premier League trophy last season, Mohammed Salah renewed his contract with the club in the summer for an enhanced payout. The "Egyptian King" is one of Adidas' most famous athletes. (Image: Reuter)

No. 4 | Neymar Jr. | Age: 30 | Club: Paris Saint Germain | Country: Brazil | Total reported earnings: $87million | On-field earnings: $55 million | Off-field earnings: $ 32million | ParisSaint Germain's Qatar-based ownership has ensured that three of the top four richest earning football stars are from the France based capital. Brazil's Neymar Jr. despite earning $87million comes third in that troika. Neymar made history in 2017 when PSG shelled out $263 million to get his services. It remains the highest transfer to date. (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Age: 37 | Club: Manchester United | Country: Portugal | Total reported earnings: $100 million | On-field earnings: $40 million | Off-field earnings: $ 60 million | Cristiano Ronaldo is way past his prime and that is showing in the drastically reduced game time for Manchester United this season. Despite the dip in form, Ronaldo remains one of football's top earners. A majority of Ronald's earnings come from off-field activities. This year Ronaldo has also been named as highest earning Instagram celebrity. The Portuguese is the face of Nike, Herbalife and Livescore. (Image: Reuters)

No. 2 | Lionel Messi | Age: 37 | Club: Paris Saint Germain | Country: Argentina | Total reported earnings: $120 million | On-field earnings: $65 million | Off-field earnings: $ 55 million | Messi triumphs Ronaldo in the list of the World's Highest-Paid Football Players 2022. Unlike Ronaldo, a major contributor to Messi's bank balance is his on-field earnings. Messi recently declared that the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup will be his last. But that announcement is not going to affect Messi's earnings any time in the near future.(Image: Reuters)

No. 1 | Kylian Mbappe | Age: 23 | Club: Paris Saint Germain | Country: France | Total reported earnings: $128 million | On-field earnings: $110 million | Off-field earnings: $ 18 million | In the summer transfer window of 2022 French forward Kylian Mbappe ditched offers from Real Madrid as he renewed his contract with Paris Saint Germain for a lucrative sum. The new deal made the 23-year-old the best pair fotballer on the planet. Mbappe's eye-watering on-field earnings are $100million compared to his meager off-field earning of $18 million. (Image: Reuters)