Highest-paid athletes of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo takes 5th spot with $1.24 billion in earnings; find out who is No 1

Athletes across the world have managed to rake in billions not from sporting events, but off-field endorsements. Believe it or not, there are 10 dollar billionaire sportspersons, whose earnings far surpass salaries of CEOs of top companies. On-field talent apart, these athletes have gone on to become role models for billions of youth all over the world. Check out the inflation-adjusted career earnings of the highest-paid athletes of all time. Their earnings include salaries, prize money and off-field earnings from endorsements. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 10 | Roger Federer | The Swiss ace and 20-time Grand Slam winner's life earnings total to about $1.12 billion. (Image: AP Photo)
No 9 | Michael Schumacher | The German Formula One legend, who met with an unfortunate skiing accident and very less is known about his health, takes the ninth spot, with cumulative earning of $1.13 billion. (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | Lionel Messi | The 34-year-old Argentinian footballer, who recently moved to Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona has earned a whopping $1.14 billion, in his career so far. (Image: AP Photo)
No 7 | LeBron James | The American professional basketball player has earned $1.17 billion so far. (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | Floyd Mayweather | The only boxer on the list, the 44-year-old's career earnings total to $.120 billion. (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | Cristiano Ronaldo | The Portuguese national, who recently moved to Manchester United from Real Madrid takes the fifth spot with $1.24 billion in total earnings. (Image: Shutterstock)
No 4 | Jack Nicklaus | The American golfer, now 81, has earned $1.38 billion from sporting events, salaries and endorsements. (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | Arnold Palmer | Taking the third spot is another American golfer Palmer, who died in 2016. He total earnings is estimated at $1.50 billion. (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | Tiger Woods | The controversial golfer, who has seen ups and downs in his career and personal life is placed second of the list with total earning of $2.10 billion. (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Michael Jordan | The greatest basketball player of all-time, Jordan tops the list of the highest paid athletes ever with a whopping career earnings of $2.62 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)