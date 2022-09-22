5 times India's women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has dazzled with the bat

SUMMARY Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit a hundred against England on Wednesday to gift India a rare series win. A special batter, when Harmanpreet gets going, no bowler in the world can stop her. Harmanpreet's innings against England was again a reminder of her special talents. Here is a look at Harmanpreet's five centuries that she has notched in ODI cricket leaving the world awestruck.

(Image: Getty Images)

107* vs England at Brabourne, Mumbai | Harmanpreet Kaur's first century in ODIs came against England during the 2013 ICC Women's World Cup hosted by India. Batting first at Brabourne, England's then captain Charlotte Edwards hit a hundred to guide her side to a respectable total of 272/8 in 50 overs. India's chase began poorly with the team down at 29/3 in 7.3 overs. But batting at no.4, Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 107 to give India hope. Unfortunately, India managed just 240/9 in 50 overs and fell short by 32 runs. It is the only time that India lost a match when Harmanpreet notched a hundred. (Image: ICC/Solaris Images)

103 vs Bangladesh at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad | Later in 2013 Bangladesh toured India for a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. The second ODI was hosted in Ahemdabad. India batted first. Opener Poonam Raut gave India a solid start with a steady 80 and she was well supported by Harmanpreet who smacked 103 from exact 100 deliveries. The twin efforts took India to 256/5. Indian bowlers held Bangladesh to just 210 as India took an unassailable 2-0 win in the series. (Image: PTI)

171* vs Australia at Derby England | Harmanpreet played one of the finest knocks ever seen in women's ODI cricket during the 2017 Women's 50-over World Cup held in England. India and Australia locked horns in the second semifinal of the tournament and the match was reduced to a 42-over-a-side affair due to rain. India batted first and were 35/2 when Harmanpreet arrived at the crease. From there it was all Harmanpreet show as the stylish batter punished the Aussie bowlers for 20 fours and 7 sixes to notch an unbeaten 171 from just 115 deliveries. Her hundred was single-handedly responsible to take India to a formidable total of 281/4. Australia succumbed to just 245 thereby handing India a 36-run win and a spot in the final. (Image: IDI/Getty Images)

109 vs West Indies at Hamilton, New Zealand | Harmanpreet brought her third hundred of the Women's 50-over World Cup earlier this year in a match against the West Indies at Hamilton. Batting at no.4 Harmanpreet struck 109 and saw opener Smriti Mandhana score 123 as the two batters helped India to a monumental total of 317/8 in 50 overs. West Indies chase never took off as they were bowled out for just 162 as India recorded a handsome 155-run win. (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

143 vs England at Canterbury, England | Harmanpreet came up with yet another special knock to register her fifth century in ODIs. This time the victim of her aggression was the England bowlers. In the second of the three-match ODI series, Harmanpreet, now India's full-time ODI and T20I skipper, thrashed the English bowlers for 18 fours and 4 sixes as she raced away to an unbeaten 143 in a mere 111 balls. The Harmanpreet show guided India to a monstrous total of 333/5, their second-highest score in the format. The Indian bowlers then cleaned up the England innings at only 245 as India recorded a thumping 88-run win. The win also gave India a series in win England for the first time since 1999. (Image: Getty Images)