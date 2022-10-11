Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya - When India's star all-rounder turned into a showstopper on the cricket field

SUMMARY India's maverick all-rounder Hardik Pandya turns 29 today October 11. Pandya has made a stunning comeback this year leading Gujarat Titans to an IPL win. Pandya has made his intentions clear that he wants to win the World Cup for India. Pandya could be equally devastating on his day with the ball and the bat. As the man from Choryasi, Gujarat celebrates his birthday today here is a look at when he turned into a showstopper on the cricket field.

During Australia's five-match ODI series in India in 2017, Hardik Pandya pulverized the visitors with scores of 83,20, 78 and 41 with the bat and also picked 6 wickets. For his clinical all-around show, Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Series. (Image: Reuters)

As early as his third Test back in 2017, Hardik Pandya notched his first hundred. In a match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele Pandya smashed his way to 108 from only 96 balls. With efforts from R Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan India clinched the match by an innings and 171 runs. Pandya was duly awarded the Player of the Match for his breathtaking hundred. (Image: Reuters)

Hardik Pandya has not played a Test for India since 2018 but one of his best all-round shows in red-ball cricket came in a Test against England in England. Pandya bowled a fine spell of 5/28 in England's first innings and backed that with a run-a-ball unbeaten 52 in India's 2nd Innings. That match is better remembered for Kohli's 97 and 103, but Pandya's contributions with the ball and the bat were equally vital for India's 203-run win. (Image: Reuters)

During India's 2019/20 of Australia, a one-day game Canberra, Hardik Pandya punished the Australian bowlers as he forced his way to an unbeaten 92 in just 76 balls hitting seven fours and one six. Pandya's late blitz helped India to a total of 302/5 and India won the match by 13 runs.

Four days later in a T20I match between India and Australia played on December 06, 2020, in Sydney Hardik Pandya highlighted his brute force with the bat once again to take India to a stunning win. Australia set a daunting target of 195 for India and the visitors were 149/4 in 16.1 overs. Then Pandya blasted an unbeaten 42 from only 22 balls. Pandya's innings included two last over-sixes. His efforts meant that India won the match and the series. (Image: Reuters)

To the surprise of many, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to a title win in their debut season of the IPL. Leading into the 2022 IPL, Hardik had not played much cricket, but once the ball got rolling, Pandya contributed with the bat, the ball and also as the skipper. Pandya hit 487 runs with the bat and picked 8 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Hardik Pandya brought his A-game in India's ODI series against England this year. In the three matches, Hardik scored 100 runs and picked 6 wickets. For his all-round show, he was rightly rewarded as the Player of the Series. (Image: Reuters)

Hardik Pandya first shot to fame playing for Mumbai Indians. Three of his most impactful knocks for Mumbai Indians is 91 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, a quickfire 35 vs Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 and 61 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015. (Image: BCCI/AP)