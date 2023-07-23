Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Top moments of the 33-year-old leg-spinner's illustrious career

SUMMARY Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turns 33 on July 23, Sunday. Here are some of the most memorable and signficant moments from his celebrated cricketing career.

Yuzvendra Chahal first broke into limelight when he was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Champions League T20-winning squad in 2011. (Image Source: Twitter)

Chahal debuted in international cricket in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2016. He picked one wicket for 27 runs in 10 overs in his first game for India. (Image Source: Reuters)

His first stunning performance in India colours came against England in Bengaluru when he picked six wickets for 25 runs in the final game of the three-match T20I series in January 2017. (Image Source: Reuters)

Chahal formed a lethal bowling partnership with fellow leggie Kuldeep Yadav in the aftermath of India's loss in the final of ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. The duo dominated the opposition teams in the middle-overs with their incredible guile and talent. (Image Source: Reuters)

Chahal picked 12 wickets in eight appearances in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in England in 2019. India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals but Chahal played his part to perfection. (Image Source: Reuters)

Chahal was in and out of the Indian side for a brief period after the 2019 World Cup. However, he was an integral part of the Indian team that emerged victorious in the limited-overs' series in England last year. (Image Source: Reuters)

He didn't make it to the playing XI in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. However, Chahal donned an important role in the Asia Cup prior to that. India's campaign unfortunately rounded off in the Super 4s. (Image Source: Reuters)

