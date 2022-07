1 / 6 Yuzvendra Chahal is the first Indian bowler to pick four-wicket hauls in two consecutive T20I matches. Chahal attained the feat while playing a three-match T20i series against Sri Lanka. In the second T20I played at Cuttack on December 20, the leg spinner bowled a spell of 4/23. Then two days later on December 22 in the final T20I played in Indore Chahal recorded the figures of 4/52 and thus became the first Indian bowler to attain the feat. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 6 Yuzvendra Chahal is the bowler with the best ODI figures at Lord's. In the recently concluded three-match ODI series, in the second ODI against played at Lord's the leggie bowled a spell of 4/47. With that, he bettered Mohinder Amarnath's figures of 3/12 which he had achieved in 1983. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 6 In the Indian Premier League, Yuzvendra Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The leg spinner has picked 139 wickets while playing for RCB and is the only bowler in the team's history to pick over 100 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



4 / 6 In the 2022 season of the IPL Yuzvendra Chahal created a unique record while playing for Rajasthan Royals. In a match against Kolkata Knight Riders Chahal completed a hat-trick and finished with the figures of 5/40. With that Chahal became the first spin bowler in the history of the league to complete a hat-trick and pick a five-for in the same match. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



5 / 6 Chahal holds the joint record of picking most wickets in an IPL over. In the same match against KKR, Chahal had picked the wickets of Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in one over. With that Chahal became only the second bowler after Amit Mishra to claim four wickets in an over to go level with Mishra. (Image: IPL/BCCI)