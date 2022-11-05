Happy Birthday King Kohli: Revisiting the chasemaster's top 5 knocks

SUMMARY India Cricket legend Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday today. The batting superstar is now in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. As the former India captain celebrates his 34th birthday, we look back at the finest innings of his career in international cricket.

It is King Kohli's birthday today. Even before turning 34, the ace batsman started receiving birthday wishes. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was among the first to wish the chase master by dropping in a heart-warming message on live TV. Millions of Virat Kohli’s fans started wishing him "happy birthday" on social media, while some fans erected a large cutout of the former Indian ODI captain Virat Kohli in Hyderabad. As Kohli turns 34 on November 5, let’s take a look at his arguably the top 5 knocks. (Image: ICC)

T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli owns the MCG in an epic comeback against Pakistan | India 160 for 6 (Kohli 82*) beat Pakistan 159 for eight by four wickets | Virat Kohli once again proved why he is one of the finest cricketers by delivering one of his best performances in a last-ball thriller. He smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to lead India to a stunning four-wicket triumph over Pakistan in front of more than 90,000 spectators. In the end, King Kohli's daring knock stole the show, bringing a tear to his eye. (Image: AP)

T20 World Cup 2016: Kohli steers India into semi-finals | India 161 for 4 (Kohli 82*) beat Australia 160 for 6 by 6 wickets | There have been few T20I innings in which a batsman has scored as many runs as Kohli did on that particular day, which could be classified as faultless. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls to help India advance to the semi-finals against West Indies, thereby ending Australia's World T20 campaign. With India needing 39 off 18 balls, Kohli blasted two fours and a six off Faulkner and four fours off Nathan Coulter-Nile to startle the Aussies. As Dhoni smashed the winning runs, sending India to the semi-finals, Kohli slumped to the ground and brought the stadium to its feet. (Image: AP)

Asia Cup 2016: Kohli demolishes Pakistan in record chase | India 330 for 4 (Kohli 183*) beat Pakistan by six wickets | Virat Kohli smashed a blazing 183 off 148 balls as India produced their highest-ever ODI run-chase to beat archrivals Pakistan past their 329 in Mirpur, advancing the men in blue to the Asia Cup finals. Leading the massive effort was the man himself, who struck a career-best 183, demonstrating that he is one of the complete ODI batters in the world. His partnership with Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma proved to be the backbone of India's resurgent wicket triumph over Pakistan in a decisive match. (Image: Reuters)

Commonwealth Bank Series, 2012: Kohli keeps India's finals hopes alive | India 3 for 321 (Kohli 133*) beat Sri Lanka 4 for 320 by seven wickets | After a dominant performance, Sri Lanka would have felt they had one foot in the final halfway through the game. The Indian squad exhibited little promise throughout the series, and the team was almost eliminated. But then Kohli emerged, putting on an exquisite exhibition of stroke-making, his pliable wrists igniting an Indian comeback. Kohli's heroic finale made a mockery of an intimidating score and kept India's dreams of reaching the finals alive. The Kohli spectacle overshadowed Sri Lanka's dominant batsmanship, including centuries from Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara, who took advantage of India's bowlers' patently underwhelming performance. (Image: AP)

South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Johannesburg, 2013 | India 280 (Kohli 119*) and 421 (Kohli 96*) drew with South Africa 244 and 450 for 7 | A thrilling Test that appeared to be headed for a momentous outcome until the last seconds of play suddenly bottomed into an odd draw. With India leading by 36 runs after both teams finished their first innings, the stage was set for an intriguing match. Kohli blasted his second Test century away from home to lift India to a fighting 280, while the pace trio (Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Zaheer Khan) produced high-intensity stints to hold the host at bay. Kohli led India to a dominant 421 in the second innings. (Image: AP)