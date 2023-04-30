Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Check records and achievements of the Indian team captain

SUMMARY Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday on April 30. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain has been one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half, having been at the forefront of the some the team's most iconic victories in the international arena during this time period. He has performed exceedingly well at the biggest of stages and complemented that with the five Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies that he has won for his franchise as the skipper since 2013. Let us take you through a photo journey of his career so far:

1 / 8

The Indian team poses for a group photograph in Mumbai before leaving for Ireland for a short tour in 2007. A young Rohit Sharma can be spotted at the back as he looks all set to embark on his debut international assingment. (Image Source: Reuters)

2 / 8

After some inconsistent years from 2007-13, Rohit's career really caught steam since he was promoted to open the batting in India's victorious campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. The dynamic batsman never looked behind after this! (Image Source: Reuters)

3 / 8

Prior to the Champions Trophy, Rohit helped the Mumbai Indians lift their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title after being handed captaincy midway through the season by Australian legend Ricky Ponting. Rohit went on to win five IPL titles for the franchise! (Image Source: Twitter)

4 / 8

Rohit only went from strength to strength thereafter, bringing up his maiden ODI double century in a match against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in November 2013. He has scored three double centuries in ODIs. (Image Source: Reuters)

5 / 8

Rohit debuted in Test cricket in November 2013 - during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series against West Indies. The batsman scored a ton in both games of that series. (Image Source: Reuters)

6 / 8

However, his biggest moment of reckoning came during the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. Though India crashed out in the semi-finals, the player scored five centuries opening the batting for Team India in the tournament. (Image Source: Reuters)

7 / 8

Gradually, Rohit began proving his mettle in the whites as well. He successfully opened the batting and tackled touch seaming conditions to deliver impressive performances including a century in the second innings of the four Test at the Oval. (Image Source: Reuters)

8 / 8

Rohit lifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March this year. This was his first major assignment since taking over the reins of Test captaincy for India. Will he double it up with winning the World Test Championship in June? (Image Source: Reuters)