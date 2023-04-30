Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Check records and achievements of the Indian team captain

SUMMARY Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday on April 30. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain has been one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half, having been at the forefront of the some the team's most iconic victories in the international arena during this time period. He has performed exceedingly well at the biggest of stages and complemented that with the five Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies that he has won for his franchise as the skipper since 2013. Let us take you through a photo journey of his career so far:

The Indian team poses for a group photograph in Mumbai before leaving for Ireland for a short tour in 2007. A young Rohit Sharma can be spotted at the back as he looks all set to embark on his debut international assingment. (Image Source: Reuters)

After some inconsistent years from 2007-13, Rohit's career really caught steam since he was promoted to open the batting in India's victorious campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. The dynamic batsman never looked behind after this! (Image Source: Reuters)