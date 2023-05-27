Happy birthday Ravi Shastri: A glance at former Team India head coach's cricketing career

SUMMARY After a nearly seven-year-long coaching stint, Shastri is back in the commentary box calling the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here's wishing the man of many talents a very Happy Birthday, again!

Ravi Shastri made his Test debut against New Zealand at Wellington in 1981. The 19-year-old was called up from Mumbai and he reached Basin Reserve just a night before his first-ever Test match. (Source: Twitter)

Shastri was one of the youngest members of the iconic 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian squad. The former India head coach had played five games in that victorious campaign. (Source: Twitter)

In 1985, India was crowned the 'Champion of Champions' in the eight-nation competition held in Australia and Ravi Shastri was named 'Man of the Tournament' for his all-round performances throughout the tournament. (Source: Twitter)

28 years after 1983, Shastri was yet again in the limelight during India's 2011 World Cup win. He was on the mic when Dhoni hit that iconic six at Wankhede. "Dhoni finishes off in style," still gives goosebumps to millions of Indian cricket fans across the country. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

In 2014, Ravi Shastri was appointed as the Indian team's Director of Cricket to resurrect their faltering tour of England. India lost the Test series 3-1 but won the ODI series 3-1 post-Shastri's appointment. (REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Ravi Shastri was at the center of all attention during India's run in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2019. He along with former captain Virat Kohli spearheaded a memorable run into the semifinals of the tournament. (Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

