Happy birthday Ravi Shastri: A glance at former Team India head coach's cricketing career

SUMMARY After a nearly seven-year-long coaching stint, Shastri is back in the commentary box calling the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here's wishing the man of many talents a very Happy Birthday, again!

Ravi Shastri made his Test debut against New Zealand at Wellington in 1981. The 19-year-old was called up from Mumbai and he reached Basin Reserve just a night before his first-ever Test match. (Source: Twitter)

Shastri was one of the youngest members of the iconic 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian squad. The former India head coach had played five games in that victorious campaign. (Source: Twitter)