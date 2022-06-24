

1 / 11 Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of his generation. From scoring goals to providing assists, to winning trophies-- both individual and team Messi's dominance in football can hardly be matched. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 11 Lionel Messi holds the unprecedented record of winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or seven times. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 11 In 2012, Lionel Messi netted 91 goals in total for Barcelona and Argentina. With that Messi became the footballer with most gals in a calendar year. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 11 With 474 goals, Messi has the record for netting the most goals in Spain's top football league, the La Liga. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 11 Lionel Messi has etched his name in Barcelona's record books for being the club's top goal scorer. Messi has fired 672 goals for the Spanish giants. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 11 Lionel Messi is the most capped player ever for Barcelona. Messi has played a record 778 games for Blaugrana. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 Lionel Messi has dominated El Clasico like no other footballer. El Clasico is considered one of the toughest matches in club football, And Messis has slotted 26 goals against Real Madrid to become the all-time leading goal scorer in El Clasico. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 Messi has the most hat-tricks in Champions League. Messi has scored eight hat-tricks in Europe's premier competition. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Shoe a record six times. The European Golden Shoe is the award given to the top goal scorer across Europe’s top division football leagues. (Image: Reuters)