SUMMARY Indian batsman and the captain of IPL outfit KL Rahul celebrates his birthday on April 18. The class batter turns 31. As tall, elegant right-hand batsman who can keep wicket in a crisis celebrates his birthday, here is a look at some of his records and achievements in cricket.

1 / 7

Indian batsman and captain of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul celebrates his 31st birthday tomorrow (April 18). As the elegant right-hand batsman, who can keep wicket in a crisis celebrates his birthday, let's take a look at some of his records and achievements in cricket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

2 / 7

KL Rahul holds the record of scoring being the fastest player to reach 4000 IPL runs in the history of T20 league. Rahul reached the feat during Lucknow Super Giants match against Punjab Kings this season. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

3 / 7

KL Rahul has slammed the fastest ever fifty in the IPL. Rahul created the record during his Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) days. In a match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Mohali in 2018, Rahul hit a half-century in only 14 balls. Rahul's record was later matched by Pat Cummins who also hit a fifty in 14 deliveries while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in 2022. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

4 / 7

KL Rahul is the Indian batter with the highest individual score in the IPL. While playing for Kings XI Punjab in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai in 2020, Rahul hit an unbeaten 132 to achieve the feat. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

5 / 7

KL Rahul holds the joint record of scoring the most half-centuries in consecutive innings in Test matches. Rahul scored seven successive fifties in Tests from 4th March 2017 to 3rd August 2017. Rahul holds this record along with Everton Weekes, Andy Flower, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara and Chris Rogers. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 7

KL Rahul is the only Indian player to have hit a hundred on his ODI debut. Rahul achieved the feat in his maiden ODI appearance against Zimbabwe in 2016 when he hit an unbeaten 100 in 115 balls. (Image: AP)

7 / 7

KL Rahul is the fourth quickest batsman and second quickest Indian batsman to reach 2000 runs in international T20s. Rahul is only behind Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Virat Kohli in the list of batters to have scored quickest 2000 runs in T20Is. (Image: AP)