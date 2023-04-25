GT vs MI: Shubman Gill hits fifty, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad among wickets as Gujarat Titans win by 55 runs

SUMMARY Catch the top moments and highlights from match 35 of IPL 2023 played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya welcomed his former team Mumbai Indians to his home ground of Narendra Modi Stadium for match 35 of IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Gujarat Titans lost as early wicket as Mumbai Indians young pacer Arjun Tendulkar got Wriddhiman Saha caught behind the wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shubman Gill could put up a 38-run partnership with his captain Hardik Pandya before Gujarat Titans met with another setback. Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla struck on the first delivery of his spell as he got Pandya caught in the deep. Pandya departed after making 13 in 14 balls as Gujarat Titans were 50/2 in 6.1 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Although Gujarat Titans lost two early wickets, Shubman Gill sizzled from one end and reached his third half-century of the season in the 10th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shubman Gill could not prolong his stay in the middle as he lost his wicket soon after reaching the half-century. Left-arm chinaman dismissed Gill in the 12th over as Mumbai Indians started to crawl back in the innings. Gill walked back after scoring 56 in 34 balls with Gujarat Titans as 91/3. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Piyush Chawla struck for the second time in the Mumbai Indians innings as in the 12th over he sent back Vijay Shankar. With Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar departing in quick succession, Titans were 101/4 in 12.2 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After Vijay Shankar's wicket, Abhinav Manohar and David Miller put together a quickfire partnership of 72 runs to help Gujarat Titans accelerate. Manohar blasted 42 in only 21 balls before he lost his wicket in the 19th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

David Miller played an impactful knock of 46 in 22 deliveries before he was dismissed in the last over of the Gujarat Titans innings. Shubman Gill's fifty coupled with late show from Abhinav Manohar and David Miller meant that Gujarat Titans ended with 207/6. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians were off to a poor start in their chase as Hardik Pandya removed Rohit Sharma in the second over of the Mumbai Indians' innings. Rohit could score only 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Problems mounted for Mumbai Indians when Gujarat Titans leg spinner Rashid Khan picked the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma in the same over. Mumbai Indians were left struggling at 45/3. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After Rashid Khan, it was turn of his compatriot Noor Ahmad to shine. Like Rashid, Noor too picked two wickets in one over as he sent back Cameron Green and Tim David in the space of two deliveries. The wickets of Green and David meant that Mumbai Indians were left reeling at 59/5. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Noor Ahmad killed the remaining hopes of Mumbai Indians as he caught Suryakumar Yadav off his own bowling. SKY walked back after making 23 in 12 deliveries as Mumbai Indians were 90/6. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With Mumbai Indians' top order collapsing, the rest of the batting order also folded like a pack of cards as Mumbai Indians ended with only 152/9 in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)