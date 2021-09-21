0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • sports>

  • From Shoaib Akhtar to Wasim Akram, here's how cricketing greats reacted to New Zealand and England cancelling their Pakistan tours

View as Slide Show Image

From Shoaib Akhtar to Wasim Akram, here's how cricketing greats reacted to New Zealand and England cancelling their Pakistan tours

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
From Shoaib Akhtar to Wasim Akram, here's how cricketing greats reacted to New Zealand and England cancelling their Pakistan tours

Several former cricketers have criticized England and New Zealand cricket boards for their decision to pull out of their respective tours of Pakistan. Here is a look at some