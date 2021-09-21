From Shoaib Akhtar to Wasim Akram, here's how cricketing greats reacted to New Zealand and England cancelling their Pakistan tours



1 / 8 The decision by New Zealand and England cricket teams to pull out from their scheduled tour of Pakistan left millions of Pakistani’s disappointed and angry. The eleventh-hour decision by Kiwis, which was followed by a similar stand by the English, meant that the much-expected return of cricket to terrorism-hit Pakistan will take much more time. Several cricketers and officials did not take the decision too well and criticised England and New Zealand. Here is a look at some such responses. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 8 "We go in the World Cup now and where we had one team in our target -- our neighbours [India], they now add two more teams -- New Zealand and England. So pick up the strength and develop a mindset that we are not going to lose because you didn't do right with us and we will avenge that in the ground," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja. (Image: IANS)









3 / 8 "It's better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life. Unfortunately, we live in a world where terror threats haunt sports and entertainment in every single country. But I would much rather play cricket in a country that is prepared for anything than one that isn't," Wasim Akram tweeted. (Image: IANS)









4 / 8 "'Integrity Comes First' Unfortunately we live in a very cynical world. So let's not cry over spilt milk. Let's show the world that we are alive. Time to Shine Team Pakistan #T20WorldCup Support required from every Pakistani around the World #PakistanZindabad," tweeted Waqar Younis. (Image: IANS)









5 / 8 "So England also refuses. It's ok guys, see you all at the T20 World Cup. Specially @BLACKCAPS. Ab painja laganay ka time aa gaya hai. Chorna nahi hai ab @babarazam, (It's time to arm-wrestle and defeat them. Don't spare them)," former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.









6 / 8 "Just landed & got the news of New Zealand tour cancellation, If Srilanka can visit Pakistan after what happened followed by countries like SA, WI, BD, ZIM in recent times with successful tours, why not NZ? Not only me, millions of cricket fans are gutted by this decision," tweeted former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik. (Image: Reuters)









7 / 8 "The @TheRealPCB have every reason to be disappointed with the ECB. Pak and WI toured England last year during the pandemic before vaccines. England owes so much to both Pak and WI. Least ECB could do is not cancel the reciprocal tours. There are no winners when cricket is cancelled," tweeted former Indian opening batsman Wasim Jaffer. (Image: IANS)





